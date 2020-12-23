New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2020 -- Chromium oxide is an inorganic compound and used as a pigment in many applications. It is usually available in the powdered form, pellets, pieces, nano powder, etc. are also available in the market. The product is mainly used in the formulation of paint, coatings, inks, glass, ceramics, and can be used as functional catalysts. It offers super dispersibility, good weather-fastness, and superior heat stability. The chromium oxide market is forecast to be fuelled by growing demand from the glass industry.



Market Drivers:



The chromium oxide market size is forecast to grow at a CAGR of around 4.9% through the forecast period from USD 516.52 million in 2019 to reach USD 737.76 million by 2027. For juice and wine, green glass bottles are used. Chromium oxide contributes to the preservation of the taste of the wine. Owing to the higher consumption of drinks all over the world, the production of glass bottles is experiencing an increase. Over the past few years, global wine production and consumption have also reported a steep increase. In the coming years, these developments will boost the production of glass bottles and thus drive the growth of the industry.



Some of the key players in the chromium oxide market are: Venator Materials LLC, Sun Chemical Corporation, Elementis plc, Hebei Chromate Chemical Co. Ltd., MidUral Group, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, American Elements Corp., Reade International Corp., Sichuan Yinhe Chemical Co., Ltd., Zhonglan Yima Chromic Chemical Co., Ltd., Luoyang Zhengjie Science & Technology Industry Trade Co., Ltd., Hunter Chemical LLC, Vishnu Chemicals Limited, and others.



Segments covered in the report:



This report forecasts volume and revenue growth on the global, regional, and country-level, and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each sub-segment from 2017 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the market on the basis of form, grade, application, and region:



By Form (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Powder

Pellets

Pieces

Others



By Grade (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Pigment grade

Refractory grade

Metallurgy grade

Abrasive grade

Others



By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Glass

Inks

Paints and coatings

Others



Regional Outlook:



Asia Pacific region will exhibit a significant market share in the chromium oxide market from 2017 to 2027. North America and Europe will exhibit steady growth rates in the chromium oxide market owing to large scale applications in ink and glass manufacturing. Increasing packaged food and beverage consumption in both of these regions will increase the demand for the product as it is majorly used in food packaging and glass bottle manufacturing.



