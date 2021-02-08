New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2021 -- The Chromium Oxide Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.9% during the forecast period from USD 516.52 million in 2019 to reach USD 737.76 million by 2027. Chromium oxide is an inorganic compound and used as a pigment in many applications. It is mainly available in the powdered form, but pellets, pieces, nanopowder, etc. are also available in the market. The product is primarily used in the formulation of paint, coatings, inks, glass, ceramics, and can be utilized as functional catalysts. It offers superior dispersibility, good weather-fastness, and good heat stability.



Some of the key players in the chromium oxide market are:



Venator Materials LLC, Sun Chemical Corporation, Elementis plc, Hebei Chromate Chemical Co. Ltd., MidUral Group, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, American Elements Corp., Reade International Corp., Sichuan Yinhe Chemical Co., Ltd., Zhonglan Yima Chromic Chemical Co., Ltd., Luoyang Zhengjie Science & Technology Industry Trade Co., Ltd., Hunter Chemical LLC, Vishnu Chemicals Limited, and others.



Competitive Landscape:



The report presents a holistic investigation of the Chromium Oxide business mechanism and growth-oriented approaches undertaken by the leading companies operating in this market. The report highlights the numerous strategic initiatives, such as new business deals and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and technological upgradation, implemented by the leading market contenders to set a firm foot in the market. Hence, this section is inclusive of the company profiles of the key players, total revenue accumulation, product sales, profit margins, product pricing, sales & distribution channels, and industry analysis.



For this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Chromium Oxide market based on Form, End-Use, Source, and region:



By Form (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Powder

Pellets

Pieces

Others



By Grade (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Pigment grade

Refractory grade

Metallurgy grade

Abrasive grade

Others



By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Glass

Inks

Paints and coatings

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Geographical Analysis:



The latest business intelligence report analyzes the global Chromium Oxide market in terms of market reach and consumer bases in the market's key geographical regions. The global Chromium Oxide market can be categorized into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa based on geography. This section of the report precisely evaluates the presence of the global Chromium Oxide market in the major regions. It determines the market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, and distribution channels of each regional segment.



Key Points of the Geographical Analysis:



Data and information related to the consumption rate in each region

Estimated increase in the consumption rate

Proposed growth of the market share of each region

Geographical contribution to market revenue

Expected growth rate of the regional markets



Table of Content:



Report Overview



1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Chromium Oxide market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline



Global Growth Trends



2.1 Global Chromium Oxide market size

2.2 Latest Chromium Oxide market trends

2.3 Key growth trends



Competitive Landscape



3.1 Global Chromium Oxide market key players

3.2 Global Chromium Oxide size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Chromium Oxide market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances



Continue…



