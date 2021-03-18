Chromoendoscopy Agents Market : Report Analysis Global Market Revenue, Trend, Growth and Share

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- Chromoendoscopy Agents Market: Overview



This report on the global chromoendoscopy agents market analyzes the current and future prospects of the market. The report comprises a comprehensive executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments. The research is a combination of primary and secondary researches. Primary research formed the bulk of the research efforts along with information collected from telephonic interviews and interactions via e-mails. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations, and various international and national databases. The report provides market size in terms of US$ Mn for each segment for the period from 2016 to 2026, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. Growth rates for each segment within the global chromoendoscopy agents market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, and regulatory requirements.



Chromoendoscopy Agents Market - Snapshot



Chromoendoscopy is an adjunctive endoscopy technique that involves spraying of dyes on the gastrointestinal mucosal surface to identify specific epithelia or to enhance mucosal surface characteristics of the gastrointestinal epithelium. It is performed to aid in the detection of subtle lesions or to allow directed targeting of biopsies to increase the yield of endoscopic diagnostic accuracy.



The global chromoendoscopy agents market was valued at US$ 108.9 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$ 146.5 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2018 to 2026. Rise in prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases, technological advancements in imaging techniques, surge in awareness among people about preventive measures of cancer, and increase in the number of endoscopy procedures are factors projected to propel the global market during the forecast period.



Global Chromoendoscopy Agents Market: Regional Outlook



In terms of region, the global chromoendoscopy agents market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the regions have been further divided into major countries/sub-regions. These include the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, Australia & New Zealand, Japan, India, Brazil, GCC Countries, South Africa, Israel, and Mexico.



Companies Mentioned in Report



The report also profiles major players in the global chromoendoscopy agents market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report include Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV, Provepharm Life Solutions, Enzo Life Sciences, Inc., Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., HISTALIM, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and LobaChemie Pvt. Ltd.



