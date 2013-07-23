Chronic Diseases Accounting for High Expenditure in US

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- According to a new research report by RNCOS entitled, “Analysis of Coronary Stent in US”, chronic diseases have a huge burden on the US economy accounting for 4 out of the top 5 leading causes of deaths and causing 7 out of 10 deaths in the United States each year. To worsen the scenario, a high percentage of this population is suffering from multiple chronic diseases. The burden on national healthcare expenditures is also very high causing alarmingly high direct and indirect costs. Burden on CVD on the US healthcare expenditure is also very high with direct costs expected to triple from 2010 to 2030.



US represents the world’s largest healthcare market, with a high annual healthcare spending and addressing expenditures related to chronic diseases is extremely vital to reduce healthcare costs. According to latest report by RNCOS, “Analysis of Coronary Stent in US”, some of the latest technologies showing greater efficacy can be employed to reduce the repeated costs due to chronic diseases due to better clinical outcomes and higher quality of life. With the FDA approval of 17 news stents in 2012, innovation has seen major growth. Players in this segment are adopting various methodologies such as active R&D, strategic alliances, novel material science products etc to capture greater market share.



The report is spread in over 45 pages and provides an in-depth research and rational analysis of the burden that CVD amongst the various chronic diseases has on the overall national healthcare expenditure in US and present the latest stents approved by the USFDA to treat related disorders. The report covers detailed statistical and analytical review of National Healthcare Expenditures in US, the burden of chronic diseases on healthcare expenditure and the direct and indirect costs associated with CVD along with the existing and future market dynamics for the coronary stent market in US. The report also provides company profiling of the leading players in the stent business along with their hold in stent market based on recent activity and product portfolio.



