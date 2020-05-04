Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2020 -- Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



Some of the key facts of the report

1. The total Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) prevalent population in 7MM was 44,843 in 2017.

2. Among the EU5 countries, France has the highest CIDP prevalent population with 3,697 cases.

3. Males account for a higher number of cases among CIDP patients.



Key benefits of the report

1. Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy epidemiology and Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.

3. Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy market.



"Market Size of CIDP in the 7MM was1194.55 Million in 2017".



Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy is a relatively rare, treatable, peripheral nerve disorder of an autoimmune basis. The primary goal of CIDP treatment is to reduce symptoms of weakness, sensory loss, imbalance, and pain, along with improving functional status (such as reduce disability and handicap). The ideal therapy aimed to maintain long-term remission in CIDP patients.



There are many disease-modifying Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy treatments, but conventional therapies like corticosteroids, Plasma Exchange (PE), and Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) are considered as the first-line therapies.



Corticosteroids have been in the therapeutic use for CIDP as of first reporting of cases. Mostly Prednisone and Dexamethasone are indicated among them; which has similar effects between patients with a progressive and relapsing course. It induces a therapeutic response after two months, and maximal improvement is observed after a long period with gradual incremental of dose. The addition of azathioprine, or "steroid-sparing" agents, may sustain remission and reduce the requirement for high-dose prednisone. Because of concerns regarding long-term daily prednisone exposure, several alternative corticosteroid treatment regimens have been proposed. Plasma Exchange (PE) is an invasive therapy that demonstrated short-term efficacy in the early days later condition may deteriorate within weeks.



Gamunex-C (Grifols/ Kedrion Biopharma) is the first and only Caprylate/Chromatography Purified IVIG therapy approved to treat any neurological disorder in the US, along with CIDP. Privigen (CSL Behring) is the first and only 10 per cent, ready to use, room-temperature stored, liquid IVIG stabilized with proline that got the approval from US FDA for the treatment of CIDP to improve neuromuscular disability.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. GGS-CIDP

2. Newgam

3. HyQvia

4. I10E

5. MD-1003

6. M254

And many others



The key players in Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy market are:

1. Teijin Pharma

2. OctaPharma

3. Shire

4. LFB

5. MedDay Pharmaceuticals

6. Momenta Pharmaceuticals

And many others



Table of contents

1. Key Insights

2. Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Market Overview at a Glance

3. Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy Disease Background and Overview

4. Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Epidemiology and Patient Population

5. Total Prevalent Population of Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy in 7MM

6. United States Epidemiology

7. EU5 Epidemiology

7.1. Germany Epidemiology

7.2. France Epidemiology

7.3. Italy Epidemiology

7.4. Spain Epidemiology

7.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

7.6. Japan Epidemiology

8. Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Treatment

9. CIDP Treatment Algorithm

10. Unmet Needs

11. Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Marketed drugs

11.1.Privigen: CSL Behring

11.2.Hizentra: CSL Behring

11.3.Gamunex-C: Grifols/Kedrion Biopharma

11.4.Kenketsu Glovenin-I: Nihon Pharmaceutical

11.5.Tegeline: LFB

12. Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Emerging Therapies

12.1.Key Cross Competition

12.2.GGS-CIDP: Teijin Pharma

12.3.Newgam: OctaPharma

12.4.HyQvia: Shire/ Takeda

12.4.1. Product Description

12.4.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.4.3. Clinical Development

12.4.4. Product Profile

13. Other potential therapies

13.1.I10E: LFB

13.2.Rozanolixizumab: UCB Biopharma

13.3.MD-1003: MedDay Pharmaceuticals

13.4.GNbAC1: GeNeuro Pharmaceuticals

14. Drug Description

15. Other Developmental Activities

16. Clinical Development

17. Safety and Efficacy

18. Product Profile

19. Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy 7MM Market Analysis

20. United States: Market Outlook

21. EU-5 countries: Market Outlook

21.1.Germany Market Size

21.2.France Market Size

21.3.Italy Market Size

21.4.Spain Market Size

21.5.United Kingdom Market Size

22. Japan Market Outlook

23. Market Drivers

24. Market Barriers

25. Appendix

25.4.About DelveInsight



