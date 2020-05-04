DelveInsight Business Research LLP
(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030
Some of the key facts of the report
1. The total Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) prevalent population in 7MM was 44,843 in 2017.
2. Among the EU5 countries, France has the highest CIDP prevalent population with 3,697 cases.
3. Males account for a higher number of cases among CIDP patients.
Key benefits of the report
1. Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy epidemiology and Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)
2. Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.
3. Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.
4. Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy market.
"Market Size of CIDP in the 7MM was1194.55 Million in 2017".
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy is a relatively rare, treatable, peripheral nerve disorder of an autoimmune basis. The primary goal of CIDP treatment is to reduce symptoms of weakness, sensory loss, imbalance, and pain, along with improving functional status (such as reduce disability and handicap). The ideal therapy aimed to maintain long-term remission in CIDP patients.
There are many disease-modifying Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy treatments, but conventional therapies like corticosteroids, Plasma Exchange (PE), and Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) are considered as the first-line therapies.
Corticosteroids have been in the therapeutic use for CIDP as of first reporting of cases. Mostly Prednisone and Dexamethasone are indicated among them; which has similar effects between patients with a progressive and relapsing course. It induces a therapeutic response after two months, and maximal improvement is observed after a long period with gradual incremental of dose. The addition of azathioprine, or "steroid-sparing" agents, may sustain remission and reduce the requirement for high-dose prednisone. Because of concerns regarding long-term daily prednisone exposure, several alternative corticosteroid treatment regimens have been proposed. Plasma Exchange (PE) is an invasive therapy that demonstrated short-term efficacy in the early days later condition may deteriorate within weeks.
Gamunex-C (Grifols/ Kedrion Biopharma) is the first and only Caprylate/Chromatography Purified IVIG therapy approved to treat any neurological disorder in the US, along with CIDP. Privigen (CSL Behring) is the first and only 10 per cent, ready to use, room-temperature stored, liquid IVIG stabilized with proline that got the approval from US FDA for the treatment of CIDP to improve neuromuscular disability.
The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-
Drugs covered
1. GGS-CIDP
2. Newgam
3. HyQvia
4. I10E
5. MD-1003
6. M254
And many others
The key players in Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy market are:
1. Teijin Pharma
2. OctaPharma
3. Shire
4. LFB
5. MedDay Pharmaceuticals
6. Momenta Pharmaceuticals
And many others
Table of contents
1. Key Insights
2. Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Market Overview at a Glance
3. Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy Disease Background and Overview
4. Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Epidemiology and Patient Population
5. Total Prevalent Population of Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy in 7MM
6. United States Epidemiology
7. EU5 Epidemiology
7.1. Germany Epidemiology
7.2. France Epidemiology
7.3. Italy Epidemiology
7.4. Spain Epidemiology
7.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology
7.6. Japan Epidemiology
8. Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Treatment
9. CIDP Treatment Algorithm
10. Unmet Needs
11. Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Marketed drugs
11.1.Privigen: CSL Behring
11.2.Hizentra: CSL Behring
11.3.Gamunex-C: Grifols/Kedrion Biopharma
11.4.Kenketsu Glovenin-I: Nihon Pharmaceutical
11.5.Tegeline: LFB
12. Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Emerging Therapies
12.1.Key Cross Competition
12.2.GGS-CIDP: Teijin Pharma
12.3.Newgam: OctaPharma
12.4.HyQvia: Shire/ Takeda
12.4.1. Product Description
12.4.2. Other Developmental Activities
12.4.3. Clinical Development
12.4.4. Product Profile
13. Other potential therapies
13.1.I10E: LFB
13.2.Rozanolixizumab: UCB Biopharma
13.3.MD-1003: MedDay Pharmaceuticals
13.4.GNbAC1: GeNeuro Pharmaceuticals
14. Drug Description
15. Other Developmental Activities
16. Clinical Development
17. Safety and Efficacy
18. Product Profile
19. Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy 7MM Market Analysis
20. United States: Market Outlook
21. EU-5 countries: Market Outlook
21.1.Germany Market Size
21.2.France Market Size
21.3.Italy Market Size
21.4.Spain Market Size
21.5.United Kingdom Market Size
22. Japan Market Outlook
23. Market Drivers
24. Market Barriers
25. Appendix
25.4.About DelveInsight
