Chronic Kidney Disease Diet Plan: New Ebook

Paramus, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- Robert Galarowicz creator of The All Natural Kidney Health & Kidney Function Restoration Program teaches anyone with kidney disease to avoid dialysis and stop kidney function loss. If one has chronic kidney disease he will need a diet plan to effectively stop kidney disease from progressing. There are many diets out there on the market. Many of these make false claims that they can improve kidney disease. This can’t be further from the truth. Most diets only delay kidney failure, not stop it.



Now there is a chronic kidney disease diet plan that can stop the loss of kidney function and eliminate the symptoms. People who have been diagnosed with chronic kidney problems are likely to experience many life altering symptoms like nausea, itching, extreme fatigue, digestive complaints, anxiety, depression, edema and other complications



Robert Galarowicz the creator of this one of a kind chronic kidney disease diet plan is a kidney disease sufferer himself. He understands exactly what someone with kidney disease is going through. He has gone through every stage of kidney disease, spending two and a half years on dialysis and lucky enough to receive a transplant. With the average age of transplants lasting only 7 years , he spent over $50,000 and thousands of hours of research in the real causes and real solutions of chronic kidney disease. With his nutritional and natural health background he created The All Natural Kidney Health & Kidney Function Restoration Program which includes the All Natural Kidney Health & Kidney Function Restoration Chronic Kidney Disease Diet Plan …



This Chronic kidney disease diet plan has the exact foods to eat and foods to avoid. Everything is explained why these foods benefit and why they don’t. It also includes a two week menu plan with what to eat for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks. It has been backed by science with over 300 medical citations in the book. Anyone with kidney disease won’t be disappointed in the results of this diet program. The many testimonials from average everyday people and from medical professionals proves this program does what it says.



Now there is finally a way to stop kidney disease from progressing. The ebook proven kidney health program has changed the lives of hundreds of people from around the globe. Even after following the program it has helped people avoid dialysis, when that was there only option.



Every aspect of kidney disease is addressed naturally with diet. There are important minerals that need to be regulated in chronic kidney disease like potassium, phosphorus, protein, and sodium. These four minerals are the most important and need to be controlled and kept in normal ranges. If they go out of normal ranges they increase the risk of heart attacks, stroke, further symptoms and further damage to the kidneys.



The chronic kidney disease diet plan is a treatment that works and with blood test results to prove it. It targets the core factors of kidney problems like inflammation, blood sugar imbalances, high blood pressure, mineral balances that can be corrected with diet … if people know which chronic kidney disease diet to use.



Kidney problems and kidney failure can be a disaster ruining a person’s entire lifestyle, where they may not be able to work and provide for their family. All people have to do is follow the chronic kidney disease diet plan ebook and avoid kidney failure for good.



Take the time to visit http://www.healkidneydisease to learn more about the diet and watch a FREE limited time presentation called, “Over 7 Ways To Better Kidney Health”. This video covers foods to avoid, the healing kidney disease fruit to consume (great in smoothies and as a snack), 3 nutritional supplements to improve kidney problems and many more powerful natural treatments.



Here Is What A Happy Customer Has To Say …



Stage 4 Reduced to Stage 3 Kidney Disease … "I followed the diet and went from a stage 4 to a 3! I am happy with my results! My life is changing for the better. I am so happy to say my nephrologist says my kidney disease is getting better and I don’t need dialysis!" - Gladys Martinez – FL, U.S.A.



Click the link to view this FREE video presentation. No signing up, no charge, completely free for a limited time only …



Visit http://www.healkidneydisease.com



About Healthy Kidney Publishing

http://www.healkidneydisease.com brings valuable details about natural and diet treatments for Chronic Kidney Disease.



Media Contact:

Healthy Kidney Publishing

Robert Galarowicz N.D.

support@healkidneydisease.com

Youtube.com channel

http://www.youtube.com/user/betterkidneyhealth