Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2020 -- Chronic Kidney Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



DelveInsight launched a new report on Chronic Kidney Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



Some of the key facts of the report



1. The total Chronic Kidney Disease prevalent population was 122,704,658 in the 7MM in 2017.



2. The highest prevalent population of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) was in the United States, with 35,288,932 cases in 2017.



3. The second most CKD prevalent cases in 7MM were recorded in Japan with 21,183,442 cases in 2017.



Key benefits of the report



1. Chronic Kidney Disease market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Chronic Kidney Disease epidemiology and Chronic Kidney Disease market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)



2. CKD market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.



3. Chronic Kidney Disease market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.



4. CKD market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Chronic Kidney Disease market.



Request for sample pages



Chronic kidney disease is one type of kidney disease in which there is a gradual loss of kidney function over months to years. The initial symptoms include leg swelling, feeling tired, vomiting, loss of appetite, and confusion; complications in CKD involve anaemia, bone disease, high blood pressure and increased risk of heart disease. Anaemia is common and is especially prevalent in those requiring hemodialysis. The mechanism of anaemia in CKD are multifactorial and include increased inflammation, reduction in Erythropoietin, and hyperuricemia leading to bone marrow suppression.



There are several types of medications available in the market. Available medicines cannot reverse CKD; however, they are used to treat complications and to slow further kidney damage.



The chronic kidney disease drugs market is categorized based on drug class like Erythropoietin stimulating agents (ESA), Angiotensin-converting-enzyme inhibitors and Angiotensin receptor blockers (ACE-I and ARBs), Antidiabetics, Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT), and Urate Lowering Therapies.



Anaemia is prevalent in patients with chronic kidney disease; CKD therapeutic market size is mainly accounted for ESA therapies. These include Epogen (Epoetin alfa) and Aranesp (Darbepoetin alfa) by Amgen, Procrit by Johnson & Johnson and Feraheme by Amag Pharmaceuticals. Another drug marketed by Affymax, Inc. and Takeda Pharmaceutical (Omontys) was withdrawn due to post-marketing surveillance reports of severe hypersensitivity reactions including anaphylaxis, which may be life-threatening or fatal.



Secondary Hyperparathyroidism is an early and significant complication of CKD. Treatment involves suppression of PTH to prevent metabolic bone disease, bone loss, and metabolic complications that may result in marked morbidity and mortality. Appropriate treatment involves suppression of parathyroid hormone (PTH) to normal levels with active vitamin D therapy and phosphate binders. Ergocalciferol or cholecalciferol is used to correct 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels either before or during active vitamin D therapy. Active vitamin D analogues include calcitriol, doxercalciferol, and paricalcitol.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Chronic Kidney Disease treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-



Drugs covered

1. Daprodustat

2. Vadadustat

3. Roxadustat



4. FibroGen

5. Empagliflozin

6. Veverimer

7. Dapagliflozin

8. Ziltivekimab

9. Bardoxolone methyl



And many others



The key players in Chronic Kidney Disease market are:

1. GlaxoSmithKline

2. Akebia Therapeutics

3. Astellas Pharma

4. Boehringer Ingelheim

5. Tricida

6. AstraZeneca

7. Corvidia Therapeutics

8. Reata Pharmaceuticals



And many others



Table of contents



1 Key Insights

2 Executive Summary of Chronic Kidney Disease

3 SWOT Analysis for Chronic Kidney Disease

4 Chronic Kidney Disease Market Overview at a Glance

5 CKD Disease Background and Overview

6 Chronic Kidney Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population

6.1 Key Findings

6.2 7MM Total Prevalent Patient Population of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)

6.3 The United States

6.4 EU-5

6.4.1 Assumptions and Rationale

6.4.2 Germany

6.4.3 France

6.4.4 Italy

6.4.5 Spain

6.4.6 The United Kingdom

6.5 Japan

7 CKD Treatment and Management

8 Unmet Needs

9 Chronic Kidney Disease Marketed Products

9.1 Epogen (Epoetin alfa): Amgen

9.2 Aranesp (Darbepoetin alfa): Amgen

9.3 Feraheme: Amag Pharmaceuticals

9.4 Parsabiv (etelcalcetide): Amgen

9.5 Sensipar (Cinacalcet): Amgen

9.6 Auryxia: Keryx Biopharmaceuticals

9.7 Paricalcitol (Zemplar): AbbVie

9.8 Velphoro(Sucroferric oxyhydroxide): Vifor Pharma

9.9 Rayaldee (CTAP101): OPKO IP Holdings II, Inc.|OPKO Health, Inc.

9.10 CKD-11101: Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceuticals

10 Chronic Kidney Disease Emerging Therapies

10.1 Daprodustat: GlaxoSmithKline

10.2 Vadadustat: Akebia Therapeutics

10.3 Roxadustat: FibroGen/Astellas Pharma/AstraZeneca

10.4 Empagliflozin: Boehringer Ingelheim

10.5 Veverimer: Tricida

10.6 Dapagliflozin: AstraZeneca

10.7 Ziltivekimab: Corvidia Therapeutics

10.8 Bardoxolone methyl: Reata Pharmaceuticals.

11 CKD 7 Major Market Analysis

12 Market Outlook: 7MM

13 Country-wise Market Size

14 United States

15 EU5 Countries

15.1 Germany

15.2 France

15.3 Italy

15.4 Spain

15.5 United Kingdom

16 Japan

17 Market Access and Reimbursement

19 Market Drivers

20 Market Barriers

21 Appendix

22 DelveInsight Capabilities

23 Disclaimer

24 About DelveInsight



About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.



Contact us:

info@delveinsight.com

+919650213330

SOURCE DelveInsight