Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2020 -- Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030
(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030
Some of the key facts of the report
- The total Chronic Lower Back Pain prevalent population in the 7MM was 73,802,461 in 2017.
- The total diagnosed prevalent population of CLBP in the 7MM in 2017 was 44,281,476
- CLBP prevalence in the United States in 2017 was 33,821,043
Key benefits of the report
1. Chronic Lower Back Pain market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Chronic Lower Back Pain Epidemiology and Chronic Lower Back Pain market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)
2. Chronic Lower Back Pain market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.
3. Chronic Lower Back Pain market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.
4. Chronic Lower Back Pain market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Chronic Lower Back Pain market.
"CLBP is mostly diagnosed in the age group of 40–69"
CLBP market size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.55% in the 7MM for the study period of 2017– 2030. The current CLBP market size is majorly dependent on supportive treatment regimens, and the drugs, which have been given approval for treatment of comorbidities associated with CLBP, and those that are approved for chronic pain usually. The supportive therapies are either prescribed as monotherapy or in combination. The prescription of these therapies varies significantly among the 7MM countries, i.e., while opioids remain the mainstay of Chronic Lower Back Pain treatment in the United States, NSAIDs are the drug?of?choice in the EU5 countries.
There are several different medication classes, each with an exclusive mechanism of action that can aid the practitioner in targeting a specific aspect of a patient's pain. Moreover, patient?specific factors are taken into account when developing a regimen to ensure adherence and improve outcomes. Before initiating any pharmacologic treatment regimen for a patient, current consensus recommendations advise initiation of discussion on the patient's realistic expectations; it includes the expectation of patients concerning their functional goals to work toward and pain relief. Additionally, clinicians encourage self?care and education with evidence?based materials.
The current opioid prescription Chronic Lower Back Pain market is expected to decline in the coming years. It is due to the fact that in the coming years, CLBP patients will switch from currently prescribed opioids to emerging opioid therapies.
The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Chronic Lower Back Pain treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-
Drugs covered
1. NKTR?181
2. MPC?06?ID
3. Egalet?002
4. Clonidine Micropellets
5. GRT6005
6. AB001
7. ASP7962
8. YH14618
9. IDCT
10. SP?102
And many others
The key players in Chronic Lower Back Pain market are:
1. Nektar Therapeutics
2. Mesoblast
3. Egalet Corporation
4. Sollis Therapeutics
5. Grünenthal GmbH
6. Frontier Biotechnologies
7. Astellas Pharma Europe B.V
8. Yuhan Corporation
9. DiscGenics
10. Semnur Pharmaceuticals
And many others
Table of contents
1 Key Insights
2 Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Overview at a Glance
3 Executive Summary
4 SWOT Analysis
5 Chronic Lower Back Pain Disease Background and Overview
6 CLBP Epidemiology Methodology
7 CLBP Epidemiology and Patient Population
8 United States Epidemiology
9 EU5 Epidemiology
9.1. Germany Epidemiology
9.2. France Epidemiology
9.3. Italy Epidemiology
9.4. Spain Epidemiology
9.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology
10 Japan Epidemiology
11 CLBP Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices
12 Proposed Guidelines for Chronic Lower Back Pain
13 Unmet Needs
14 CLBP Marketed Products
14.1. Cymbalta (Duloxetine): Eli Lilly and Company
14.2. Xtampza: Collegium Pharmaceutical
14.3. Butrans (buprenorphine): Purdue Pharma
14.4. Belbuca: BioDelivery Sciences International
15 CLBP Emerging Therapies
15.1. Key Cross Competition
15.2. NKTR?181: Nektar Therapeutics
15.3. Tanezumab: Eli Lilly/Pfizer
15.4. Fasinumab: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/Teva Pharmaceuticals
15.5. MPC?06?ID (Rexlemestrocel?L): Mesoblast
15.6. CAM2038: Braeburn Pharmaceuticals/Camurus
15.7. Egalet?002: Egalet Corporation
15.8. ALLOD?2: Allodynic Therapeutics
15.9. Clonidine Micropellets (STX?051): Sollis Therapeutics
15.10. GRT6005: Grünenthal GmbH
15.11. AB001: Frontier Biotechnologies
15.12. ASP7962: Astellas Pharma Europe B.V.
15.13. AXS?02 (disodium zoledronate tetrahydrate): Axsome Therapeutics
15.14. YH14618: Yuhan Corporation
15.15. IDCT: DiscGenics
15.16. SP?102: Semnur Pharmaceuticals
15.17. SX600: SpineThera
16 Market Forecast Methodology
17 Chronic Lower Back Pain 7MM Market Analysis
18 Conjoint Analysis
19 United States: Market Outlook
20 EU?5 countries: Market Outlook
20.1. Germany Market Size
20.2. France Market Size
20.3. Italy Market Size
20.4. Spain Market Size
20.5. United Kingdom Market Size
21 Japan Market Outlook
21.1. Japan Market Size
22 Case Reports
23 Market Drivers
24 Market Barriers
25 Appendix
26 DelveInsight Capabilities
27 Disclaimer
28 About DelveInsight
