(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



Some of the key facts of the report

- The total Chronic Lower Back Pain prevalent population in the 7MM was 73,802,461 in 2017.

- The total diagnosed prevalent population of CLBP in the 7MM in 2017 was 44,281,476

- CLBP prevalence in the United States in 2017 was 33,821,043



Key benefits of the report

1. Chronic Lower Back Pain market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Chronic Lower Back Pain Epidemiology and Chronic Lower Back Pain market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Chronic Lower Back Pain market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.

3. Chronic Lower Back Pain market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Chronic Lower Back Pain market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Chronic Lower Back Pain market.



"CLBP is mostly diagnosed in the age group of 40–69"



CLBP market size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.55% in the 7MM for the study period of 2017– 2030. The current CLBP market size is majorly dependent on supportive treatment regimens, and the drugs, which have been given approval for treatment of comorbidities associated with CLBP, and those that are approved for chronic pain usually. The supportive therapies are either prescribed as monotherapy or in combination. The prescription of these therapies varies significantly among the 7MM countries, i.e., while opioids remain the mainstay of Chronic Lower Back Pain treatment in the United States, NSAIDs are the drug?of?choice in the EU5 countries.



There are several different medication classes, each with an exclusive mechanism of action that can aid the practitioner in targeting a specific aspect of a patient's pain. Moreover, patient?specific factors are taken into account when developing a regimen to ensure adherence and improve outcomes. Before initiating any pharmacologic treatment regimen for a patient, current consensus recommendations advise initiation of discussion on the patient's realistic expectations; it includes the expectation of patients concerning their functional goals to work toward and pain relief. Additionally, clinicians encourage self?care and education with evidence?based materials.



The current opioid prescription Chronic Lower Back Pain market is expected to decline in the coming years. It is due to the fact that in the coming years, CLBP patients will switch from currently prescribed opioids to emerging opioid therapies.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Chronic Lower Back Pain treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. NKTR?181

2. MPC?06?ID

3. Egalet?002

4. Clonidine Micropellets

5. GRT6005

6. AB001

7. ASP7962

8. YH14618

9. IDCT

10. SP?102

And many others



The key players in Chronic Lower Back Pain market are:

1. Nektar Therapeutics

2. Mesoblast

3. Egalet Corporation

4. Sollis Therapeutics

5. Grünenthal GmbH

6. Frontier Biotechnologies

7. Astellas Pharma Europe B.V

8. Yuhan Corporation

9. DiscGenics

10. Semnur Pharmaceuticals



And many others



Table of contents

1 Key Insights

2 Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Overview at a Glance

3 Executive Summary

4 SWOT Analysis

5 Chronic Lower Back Pain Disease Background and Overview

6 CLBP Epidemiology Methodology

7 CLBP Epidemiology and Patient Population

8 United States Epidemiology

9 EU5 Epidemiology

9.1. Germany Epidemiology

9.2. France Epidemiology

9.3. Italy Epidemiology

9.4. Spain Epidemiology

9.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

10 Japan Epidemiology

11 CLBP Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

12 Proposed Guidelines for Chronic Lower Back Pain

13 Unmet Needs

14 CLBP Marketed Products

14.1. Cymbalta (Duloxetine): Eli Lilly and Company

14.2. Xtampza: Collegium Pharmaceutical

14.3. Butrans (buprenorphine): Purdue Pharma

14.4. Belbuca: BioDelivery Sciences International

15 CLBP Emerging Therapies

15.1. Key Cross Competition

15.2. NKTR?181: Nektar Therapeutics

15.3. Tanezumab: Eli Lilly/Pfizer

15.4. Fasinumab: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/Teva Pharmaceuticals

15.5. MPC?06?ID (Rexlemestrocel?L): Mesoblast

15.6. CAM2038: Braeburn Pharmaceuticals/Camurus

15.7. Egalet?002: Egalet Corporation

15.8. ALLOD?2: Allodynic Therapeutics

15.9. Clonidine Micropellets (STX?051): Sollis Therapeutics

15.10. GRT6005: Grünenthal GmbH

15.11. AB001: Frontier Biotechnologies

15.12. ASP7962: Astellas Pharma Europe B.V.

15.13. AXS?02 (disodium zoledronate tetrahydrate): Axsome Therapeutics

15.14. YH14618: Yuhan Corporation

15.15. IDCT: DiscGenics

15.16. SP?102: Semnur Pharmaceuticals

15.17. SX600: SpineThera

16 Market Forecast Methodology

17 Chronic Lower Back Pain 7MM Market Analysis

18 Conjoint Analysis

19 United States: Market Outlook

20 EU?5 countries: Market Outlook

20.1. Germany Market Size

20.2. France Market Size

20.3. Italy Market Size

20.4. Spain Market Size

20.5. United Kingdom Market Size

21 Japan Market Outlook

21.1. Japan Market Size

22 Case Reports

23 Market Drivers

24 Market Barriers

25 Appendix

26 DelveInsight Capabilities

27 Disclaimer

28 About DelveInsight



