Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Market to 2019 market report to its offering

The UK will witness an increase in Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) in the near future, with the corresponding therapy market demonstrating greater revenue growth as a result, expects healthcare industry experts GBI Research.



The firm’s latest report* forecasts COPD prevalence in the UK will climb from 2.3 million in 2012 to 2.8 million in 2019, while other major European countries, including Germany, France, Italy and Spain, are anticipated to experience relatively stable patient figures.



Correspondingly, the UK’s COPD therapeutics market value is expected to outperform its European competitors in terms of growth, with revenue climbing from $483m in 2012 to $855m in 2019 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.5%.



The disease is the fifth-leading cause of death in the world is a progressive disorder associated with chronic inflammation of the airways and lungs.



GBI Research believes the UK’s steadily rising COPD prevalence could be attributed to greater awareness and diagnosis of COPD amongst younger people. The early stages of COPD often go undiagnosed, resulting in low diagnosis rates, but this is expected to improve across the UK in the following decade.



The global COPD therapeutics market will be driven by the entry of new, more efficacious and convenient products over the coming years. Upcoming combination drugs including Novartis’s QVA-149, GSK’s umeclidinium bromide/vilanterol and Boehringer Ingelheim’s olodaterol/tiotropium promise greater efficacy than their individual components and currently available treatments, and the continued growth of the industry will rely largely on their success.



The new report states that much of the unmet need associated with COPD can be linked to poor treatment adherence. Accordingly, current drug development programs are focusing on producing long-acting, once-daily medications that offer greater convenience over many current treatments that require more frequent dosages.



More details about this report can be found by visiting Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Market to 2019 - Highly-Priced New Combination Products Forecast to Capture Significant Market Share and Drive Growth.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145444/chronic-obstructive-pulmonary-disease-copd-market-to-2019.html

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