Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) - Pipeline Review, H2 2013 market report to its offering

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) - Pipeline Review, H2 2013



Summary



, 'Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) - Pipeline Review, H2 2013', provides an overview of the indications therapeutic pipeline. This report provides information on the therapeutic development for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), complete with latest updates, and special features on late-stage and discontinued projects. It also reviews key players involved in the therapeutic development for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) - Pipeline Review, Half Year is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, Company/University websites, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources, put together by team.



Note*: Certain sections in the report may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data for the indicated disease.



Scope



- A snapshot of the global therapeutic scenario for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

- A review of the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) products under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

- Coverage of products based on various stages of development ranging from discovery till registration stages.

- A feature on pipeline projects on the basis of monotherapy and combined therapeutics.

- Coverage of the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) pipeline on the basis of route of administration and molecule type.

- Key discontinued pipeline projects.

- Latest news and deals relating to the products.



Reasons to buy



- Identify and understand important and diverse types of therapeutics under development for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and design effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying players of the most promising pipeline.

- Devise corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.

- Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.

- Modify the therapeutic portfolio by identifying discontinued projects and understanding the factors that drove them from pipeline.



Companies Mentioned



Johnson & Johnson

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

EpiGenesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

GlaxoSmithKline plc

MedImmune LLC

Merck & Co., Inc.

Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd.

Bioneer Corporation

Vectura Group plc

Pearl Therapeutics, Inc.

Nycomed International Management GmbH

Novartis AG

ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA

Dong-A Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Laboratoires Pierre Fabre SA

Meda AB

Orion Corporation

Pfizer Inc.

Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Zambon Group S.p.A.

OPKO Health, Inc.

Alchemia Limited

Almirall, S.A.

Lupin Limited

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd.

Medivir AB

Orchid Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Pharmaxis Ltd.

Cytokinetics, Inc

Yungjin Pharm Ind. Co., Ltd.

Yuhan Corporation

Dynavax Technologies Corporation

Probiomics Ltd.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited

Biotie Therapies Corp.

Seoul Pharma Co., Ltd.

Neurim Pharmaceuticals (1991) Ltd.

Theravance, Inc.

Synairgen plc

Galapagos NV

Orexo AB

Innate Pharma SA

Proteo, Inc.

Verona Pharma Plc

Advinus Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd.

Alba Therapeutics Corporation

Palau Pharma S.A

Respiratorius AB

Ache Laboratorios Farmaceuticos S/A

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ProtAffin Biotechnologie AG

Nostrum Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Promedior, Inc.

Pulmatrix, Inc.

Axikin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

MSM Protein Technologies, Inc.

AIM Therapeutics Inc.

BioMarck Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.

Theraclone Sciences, Inc.

Vantia Therapeutics

Polyphor Ltd.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Transtech Pharma, Inc.

Edmond Pharma Srl

Cempra Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

KaloBios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Action Pharma A/S

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

SuppreMol GmbH

Medestea Research & Production S.p.A.

Ikaria Inc.

Stelic Institute & Co.

Aphoenix, Inc.

Asmacure Limited

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.

MicroDose Therapeutx, Inc.

SelectX Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

iCeutica, Inc.

Beech Tree Labs, Inc.

N30 Pharmaceuticals

Errant Gene Therapeutics, LLC

GlycoMar Limited

Stempeutics Research Private Limited

AlgiPharma AS

Biocure pharm

Clarassance, Inc.



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