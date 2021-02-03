Adoption of minimally invasive techniques, technological advancements, substantial prevalence of rhinosinusitis with favorable reimbursement scenarios are forecasted to fuel the market growth
The chronic rhinosinusitis market is set to attain a valuation of USD 3,508.0 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.4%. Chronic rhinosinusitis is an inflammatory disorder of the sinuses that persists for 12 weeks or longer. It can occur due to infection, abnormal growths in sinuses, or swelling in the sinuses' linings. Increasing incidences of chronic asthma and inflammation of sinuses' mucosal linings are driving the market growth.
Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:
AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, Ivax Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Sanofi, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Cipla, Smith & Nephew, Medtronic, SinuSys Corporation, Olympus Corporation and Acclarent among other companies
Market Drivers
The major driving forces for the development of the chronic rhinosinusitis market are the rising incidences of inflammation of mucosal linings of the nasal passage, increasing prevalence of paranasal sinuses, and cases of chronic asthma.
Moreover, widespread awareness among people regarding the target disease symptoms and technological progressions can enhance the industry's growth during the forecast period.
Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)
Steroids
Topical Nasal Steroid
Systemic Steroids
Nasal Irrigation
Hypertonic and Isotonic Saline
Steroid Nasal Irrigation
Topical Antibiotic Therapy
Surgical Based
Ethmoidectomy
Endoscopic Intranasal Intervention
Others
Antibiotics
Amoxicillin-Clavulanate
Clindamycin
Sulfamethoxazole
Levofloxacin
Macrolide Therapy
Antifungal Therapy
Disease Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)
Anatomical Differences
Nasal Tumors
Mucosal Edema
Non-Allergic Rhinitis
Immune Deficiency
Other
Distribution Channel (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Drug Stores
Other
Regional Analysis
In 2019, the Asia Pacific region accounted for 8.3% market share in terms of revenue. This is due to rising incidences of rhinosinusitis and chronic asthma in the region. Moreover, due to growingpollution levels, excessive smoking and environmental concerns are leading drivers of market growth in this region, especially in developing countries like India and China.
In 2019, the North America region held the largest market sharedue to advanced technology and noteworthy advancements in treatment techniques, andsupportive reimbursement policies and investment opportunities.The prevalence of rhinosinusitis and chronic rhinosinusitisin the United States ranges from 1% to 5% of the total population, that is, approximately 15 million people. Thus, the increasing incidence of the target disease is expected to drive the region's chronic rhinosinusitis market.
