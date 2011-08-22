Website Offers Help and Hope to People Living with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2011 -- According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, or CFS, is a “debilitating and complex disorder characterized by profound fatigue that is not improved by bed rest and that may be worsened by physical or mental activity.”



Symptoms of CFS vary from person to person but typically include problems with memory and concentration, sleep difficulties, headaches, and joint pain.



For the thousands of people who have Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, finding a physician who can help them find relief from the often overwhelming symptoms that accompany the health condition can be a frustrating experience. Many patients have reported difficulties in locating a doctor who will not only take their complaints seriously, but also be familiar with the condition and know ways to treat it.



Chronic Fatigue Treatments, a website devoted to helping people suffering from Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, is getting a lot of attention lately for its extensive database that includes the names of doctors who are known for treating patients with the condition.



“The number one question we get on the forums is ‘where can I find a CFS doctor in my area?’” said company spokesperson Jeremy Caine.



“I thought it would be really helpful to have this chronic fatigue doctor database widget developed, so you can find CFS doctors in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the UK.”



The website also offers a variety of informative articles about natural supplements that have been found to be helpful to those suffering from CFS, including D-Ribose.



“D-Ribose is a sugar, derived from glucose, that has been shown to boost levels of the energy compound ATP,” Caine explained. “Some studies have shown that CFS patients have lower than normal levels of ATP and D-Ribose could be used to increase energy production in the muscles and heart.”



Another supplement that has been found to help some people with CFS, Caine said, is B12 shots.



“I’ve always had a favorable response to B12,” he said. “It improves all of my symptoms, especially brain fog. I finally got to try my first Hydroxocobalamin B12 shot, after having to convince my doctor, and within a couple of hours my brain fog feels much improved.”



Chronic Fatigue Treatments also includes information about conditions that may be related or similar to CFS, like adrenal fatigue.



“Adrenal problems can cause a person to suffer from increased stress and lack of energy,” Caine said. “There may be an incessant feeling of fatigue and co-morbid depression.”



For more information about Chronic Fatigue Treatments, visit http://www.chronicfatiguetreatments.com.