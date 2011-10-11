Candida Albicans: Common Health Problems Associated with Chronic Infection

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2011 -- As anyone who has ever had one knows all too well, the symptoms of a yeast infection are "extremely uncomfortable". From pain and itching to discomfort and discharge, yeast infections, also known as Candidiasis, are extremely common. In fact, it is estimated that as many as 75% of all women (and even some men) will get a yeast infection at some point in their lives.



Treating symptoms of yeast infections can be costly and typically involve creams and suppositories. Many people who suffer from chronic yeast infections feel frustrated because no matter how many times they purchase medications to try to cure it, the itching and pain continue to come back.



A website has received a lot of attention lately for both its educational articles on yeast infections as well as an all-natural and holistic yeast infection treatment that may offer welcome relief for people who are plagued by this condition. Chronic Fatigue Treatments features articles and information on a huge variety of health issues, including not only chronic fatigue syndrome but also yeast infections.



For people who would like to learn more about what causes the health condition in the first place, the website explained how a yeast called Candida Albicans is to blame.



“Candida lives in the gut of 80% – 90% of all human beings, but reoccurring overgrowth only occurs in about 5%,” the article explained, adding that this overgrowth can cause an opportunistic infection that may surface under favorable conditions or when a patient is immune compromised. In most cases, the infection is superficial and delegated to local areas like the throat, bladder, or vagina.



A candida infection inside the vagina is what’s typically known as a yeast infection. In addition to the yeast infection symptoms mentioned above, signs of the candida overgrowth also include pain during urination or intercourse. The discharge may have a white, lumpy appearance and can be very unsettling and worrisome for women who have it.



As the website noted, yeast infections tend to return time and time again for some women. Constant recurring infections may be due to underlying medical issues. A change in lifestyle may reduce reoccurrence. Treating the infection with an anti inflammatory or low sugar diet can help. In addition, some people in alternative medicine believe that chronic fungal infections can lead to other health problems like fatigue, poor concentration, and insomnia.



Those who wish to learn more about the holistic yeast infection treatment may click on a link that will bring up information about how the holistic medication may cause relief from symptoms in as little as 12 hours.



