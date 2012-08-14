Get an Insider's View of Chrysalis Courses at Manchester Open Day

Bridgwater, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2012 -- Visitors are welcome at Manchester University on 12th September, 2012. On this day, they would be able to get a ring side view of how and what happens at the University.



Interested participants can drop in at the Fallow field campus between 10 AM and 5 PM and talk to the volunteers and representatives. Chrysalis announces a slew of courses for this summer, among which are Psychotherapeutic Counseling and Hypnotherapy. This is to be conducted at as many as 26 venues around the country. Those interested in taking up the course can attend the Open Day and get any doubts about the course clarified. Some commonly asked questions have been listed out on the webpage, along with answers. One can also check out the nearest venues at which courses are being offered.



The process of registering for Manchester Open Day is fairly simple. All one has to do is visit the webpage http://www.chrysaliscourses.co.uk/about/openDays/ and they would see a yellow post-it note on the site. They can click on the post-it which is at the left hand top corner, and upon scrolling down, they would see a small form that needs to be filled out. This form asks for the details such as full name, contact phone numbers, and which time slot one would prefer, between 10 AM and 5 PM on September 12th.



It is important that this form be filled out as accurately and as early as possible. It would be useful to register this way because one is allotted a time slot on a first come first serve basis. The e-mail id field, in particular, has to be filled out carefully so that no mistakes result in non-receipt of the ticket which is to be used on the Open Day. Tickets for the day will be mailed out two days before the Open Day, to the e-mail id provided in the registration form.



Visitors can also keep themselves posted of the details of the event, offers and news from Chrysalis by registering for the Open Day and requesting for a brochure. One can also subscribe to the news service by giving out their e-mail id. It is even possible to get specific queries answered by using the Contact information provided in the website. Check out further details, and be sure to get a first glimpse of Chrysalis at http://www.chrysaliscourses.co.uk/about/openDays/