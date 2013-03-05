St. Patrick's Day Parade Gets Support from Beyer Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ford

Morristown, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- Beyer Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ford is proud to announce that they have signed on as a sponsor of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade of Morris County. The parade, taking place on March 9th, 2013, will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and the contributions of the Irish community to New Jersey.



Parade organizers expect roughly twenty bands and 70,000 people to attend, either in the parade or as spectators, making this the largest family-oriented St. Patrick’s Day parade in all of New Jersey. Beyer, a Chrysler dealership which also specializes in Dodges, Jeeps, Rams, and Fords, will join other sponsors and supporters from around New Jersey to help make the parade a reality. This year’s parade is sure to be a memorable one. The parade day begins with 10:00 AM Mass at the Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary at 91 Maple Avenue in Morristown. Following the morning Mass, the parade kicks off at 12:00 noon from the corner of South Street and James Street, ending at Atno Avenue later on in the day. A spokesperson for Beyer stated, “We are so pleased to be a part of this great New Jersey tradition, and we look forward to the festivities on March 9th.”



For years, Beyer Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ford has served residents of the Morristown area with all of their automobile needs. A leading auto dealer in New Jersey, the Beyer Chrysler dealership has committed itself to making a positive impact in the Morristown community. By supporting charitable causes and community events like the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the dealership has demonstrated this commitment and contributed greatly to the area of northern New Jersey.



About Beyer Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ford

Beyer Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ford has been driving value since 1914. A Dodge dealership, Chrysler dealership, and Jeep dealership all in one (not to mention Rams and Fords), Beyer has been selling high quality new and pre-owned automobiles for nearly a century. The friendly staff at Beyer Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ford has the know-how and expertise to help find the right car for you and your family. For additional information please visit, http://www.beyerchryslerdodgejeepram.com/.