Chrysler Jumps in the Super Bowl Commercials 2013 with Berry Gordy as the New Face

Chennai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- The Super bowl 2013 is nearing and there is for sure a lot of expectation everywhere . One of the fascinating things about the Super bowl is how much love people show for the Super bowl commercials . News has it that nearly all the slots for the upcoming Super bowl commercials 2013 is filled .



Chrysler , a much loved brand among car fans did an amazing job last Super Bowl by bringing in Eminem in its much celebrated Super bowl commercial . With the punch line that reads ,” Imported from Detroit “ the commercial had an impressive finish . For the Super Bowl 2013 the company has bought in Motown records founder Berry Gordy in the team .



The 60 second commercial will be starring Berry Gordy the 83-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer . This much awaited Super bowl Ad will end with the punch line “We are Motown, and this is what we do “ . It is said that this Super bowl commercial will be to promote both the new 2013 Chrysler 300 Motown Edition as well as an upcoming Broadway musical based on Gordy’s life.



As it has been with the commercial starring Eminem , The Chrysler 2013 Super bowl commercial will have Berry riding through the streets of Detroit passing through the famous landmarks in his Chrysler 300 . And yes the ride ends at the Fox theater in Detroit , where he says the famous lines “This is the Motor City, and this is what we do ” . So lets wait and check out the Famous Super bowl commercials 2013 by Chrysler .



