Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. : Technology and Communications - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. : Technology and Communications - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries, employee biographies as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd." for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd."

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (Chunghwa) is one of the largest integrated telecommunication service providers in Taiwan. The company offers a wide variety of telecommunication services such as local and domestic long distance telephone, broadband access, local and domestic long distance leased line, multimedia-on-demand (MOD), Wi-Fi and domestic data services. It also provides 2G and 3G mobile services using dual band GSM technology. Additionally, it provides Internet, data communication, Internet data center and other Internet services. The company provides FTTx services, Asymmetric Digital Subscriber Line (ADSL) services and leased line services. Chunghwa primarily serves to small and medium-sized enterprises and large corporations. It has presence in Taiwan, the US, Singapore, Hong Kong, China, Vietnam, Thailand, and Japan. Chunghwa is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.



Companies Mentioned



Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd.



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