Church & Dwight Co Inc in Home Care (World ) - New Market Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Church & Dwight Co Inc in Home Care (World )" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Church & Dwight is meeting with significant success by building on growing demand for comparatively low-priced home care brands in the US through its value brands, which enabled the company to grow in a challenging economic environment. Provided it can retain interest in its brands, supported by continuous new product introductions, the outlook is positive for Church & Dwight, with value for money likely to remain an attractive proposition for consumers even within an improving economy.
Euromonitor International's Church & Dwight Co Inc in Home Care (World ) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Home Care market. The report examines company shares by region and sector, brand portfolio and new product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
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Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Home Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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