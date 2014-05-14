New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Church & Dwight remains a mid-tier home care player due to its narrow category and geographic coverage. Its value proposition, inherent in its home care Power Brands, has benefited the company allowing it to target price-conscious consumers. While strong product innovation and marketing support has enabled Church & Dwight to compete with large multinationals in some cases, geographic expansion has become more important than ever for it to maintain value growth going forward.
Euromonitor International's Church & Dwight Co Inc in Home Care (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Home Care market. The report examines company shares by region and sector, brand portfolio and new product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Home Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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