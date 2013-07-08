Griffin Capital Funding Provides Local Church Loan Assistance

Fredericksburg, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- Church needs throughout the U.S. are diversifying as more projects, from small renovations to full-on expansions, arise. Most religious organizations require a loan in order to successfully complete their project. To meet these growing demands, leading church financing provider, Griffin Capital Funding, has expanded the company’s reach by employing a large number of local experts who will be able to provide direct assistance and meet with churches or their representatives in person.



“There are, in fact, very few lenders who are willing to provide loans for churches. Our company, however, believes in this market and we think that people of faith need better places of worship, hence our desire to help churches expand and find the right financing for it,” Scott Obenhein, company loan officer said.



Griffin Capital Funding, whose information can be found at http://www.churchloan.net/, provides a full range of financial services for religious organizations. These include church loans to purchase property, church refinancing, financing for construction or renovation needs, and many more.



“Our loan programs are quite diverse, and many times they do not apply in certain areas or they are subject to change. Our loan officers and local Church Loan Experts can certainly offer assistance. Some individual situations can be better solved by using a local expert who will meet with the church in person,” Obenhein explained.



Aside from a growing network of expert church loan advisers, the company, which was recently named among the top 50 fastest-growing financial service providers in the U.S., now provides support in Korean and Spanish. This will help foreign church officials who own a religious center in the United States get access to financing.



Griffin Capital Funding experts analyze thousands of transactions each year, adding to an average of $100,000,000 in loans. “These have been helpful in small to medium projects for hundreds of churches nationwide,” Obenhein said. “There has never been a better time to apply for a loan, with interest rates still at record lows.” The company services loans ranging from $75,000 to $20 million and up.



About Griffin Capital Funding

The company specializes in church financing, starting from the recognition that religious organizations have special needs and constraints. Griffin Capital Funding is now one of the leading providers of specialized loans and funding options for churches throughout the United States. The projects supported by the company range from small renovations to full building expansions. To get in contact with a local expert in your area or to find out more about loan options, church representatives can check the company site or call (800) 710-6762.