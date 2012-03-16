Church Payroll Solution: EzPaycheck Updated With New Form 941

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2012 -- Payroll software, ezPaycheck, can be used to report employee wages and salaries to federal, state, and local agencies, with a duplicate copy for the employee. Newly released 2012 edition of ezPaycheck payroll software from Halfpricesoft.com (http://www.halfpricesoft.com) gives small and mid-size businesses more options and flexibility in doing payroll and printing checks than ever before. The updates of the new ezPaycheck 2012 edition include:



- the Form 941 for Employer’s QUARTERLY Federal Tax Return

- the more flexible tax option set up on employee level



"We intentionally engineered this software for those end-users who are not professional accountants and payroll tax experts," explains Dr. Mark Ge, President and Founder of ezPaycheck. "You don't even need to have much knowledge of computers. We believe small business software should be simple - stupid simple - so that owners can focus their time and energy on running their businesses, not trying to figure out how to run payroll software."



This affordable, super-simple, custom streamlined payroll and tax software - available at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp - is ideal for non-profits and businesses with unique tax situations. Churches and other religious organizations, who don’t deduct FICA taxes for clergy members, will find these new control features particularly appealing.



ezPaycheck payroll software is loaded with intelligent, intuitive features, but not burdened by complicated suites of expensive applications small businesses will never use or need. The main features include:



- Up to date tax tables for all 50 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and federal taxes

- Capability for adding local tax rates

- Automatically calculate tips, commissions, federal withholding tax, Social Security, Medicare tax, employer unemployment taxes, and other pre-tax and post-tax deductions

- Print paychecks using a standard laser printer on blank computer checks or preprinted checks

- Use check-in-middle, check-on-top, or check-at-bottom check stock formats

- Able to print MICR numbers on blank check stock to save on pre-printed checks

- Print signature image on checks for a customized look

- Built-in report functions users can customize

- Calculate and print daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods

- Option for masking employees' Social Security Numbers on check stubs

- Compile and print federal tax forms w2, w3, 940 and 941

- Unlimited free technical support



Available for just $89 per year ($59 to renew), ezPaycheck payroll software has remained at that affordable price since its initial release in 2005. EzPaycheck gives small and mid-size businesses more options and flexibility in doing payroll, printing check and filing tax return.



To start the free test drive, please visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp for more details.



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and barcode generating software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.