Churches Can Prepare Salary, Taxes and Tips Quickly & Easily with EzPaycheck Software

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- Payroll software saves small businesses and nonprofits time and money. However, a lot of small businesses still calculate payroll taxes manually. Even they know payroll software is more efficient solution, they are afraid such software is too complex for them. Halfpricesoft.com developers redesigned ezPaycheck with new installation package and hope it can help first time users to start ezPaycheck payroll software easily and smoothly.



ezPaycheck can calculate payroll taxes, print paychecks, generate tax reports, fill and printing tax forms W-2, W-3, 940 and 941. It also comes with flexible tax options for the special needs of churches and nonprofits. Designed with simplicity in mind, ezPaycheck is easy-to-use for users without accounting and computer background.



"Small businesses and non-profits shouldn't be spending hour after hour setting up and learning to use payroll software," said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. "We designed ezPaycheck to be powerful, yet simple, so anyone can use it, and ezPaycheck 2012 is the most easy-to-use version to date."



Halfpricesoft.com also announced the offer of ezPaycheck 2012 and 2013 combo version for users who want to speed up payroll processing and tax reporting for the busy holiday season. The regular price of ezPaycheck is $89. Now new users can get ezPaycheck 2012 and 2013 bundle version at just $99.



Dr Ge is so certain that small businesses will find the benefits of ezPaycheck that Halfpricesoft.com offers a free trial. For 30 days users can try all the features free of charge before they decide buy it at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp.



Available for just $89 per year ($59 to renew, no hidden cost), ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. EzPayCheck’s many time- and money-saving features include:



- Updated tax tables and tax rates for all 50 states, Washington D.C., and federal taxes

- Print paychecks in choice of check formats: check-in-middle, check-on-bottom or check-on-top

- Print paychecks with stubs on blank check stock or pre-printed checks

- Print Forms W2, W3, 940 and 941

- Mask employee Social Security Numbers on check stubs

- Customizable deductions and withholding for unique needs -- ideal for churches and non-profits

- Robust reporting features

- Data export for use with Halfpricesoft.com’s ezW2 or other compatible software

- Auto-fill for check data that speeds up payroll

- Support multiple accounts with no extra charge



To start the 30-day free test drive, visit the site at: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, and barcode generating software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.