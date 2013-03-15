Churchfield Sofa Bed Company Easter Sale Will Begin on March 28th 2013

Cheshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- The Churchfield Sofa Bed Company is currently preparing for its grand Easter Sale that will begin on March 28th 2013 and continue until April 30th 2013. During the sale, customers will be able to purchase a variety of sofa beds, sofas and chair beds at discounts of up to 50 percent.



Since the day Churchfield Sofa Bed Company opened for business, the company has earned a well-deserved reputation as a leading UK manufacturer of sofas and sofa beds. Each and every piece of furniture the company sells is handmade with a solid wooden frame that is padded with high-quality foams and fibre and upholstered in a choice of beautiful and durable fabrics. Customers may choose from 42 different fabrics to customise their furniture selections.



A group of highly-experienced craftsmen employed at three factories in the Cheshire countryside make the wide range of high-quality furniture for adults and children that is featured at Churchfield. Every item of furniture the company sells includes free delivery in the UK, as well as a 12-month guarantee.



Because the friendly and knowledgeable staff at Churchfield Sofa Bed Company understands that it can sometimes be challenging to select the best pattern or colour for a sofa or sofa bed, they are always happy to consult with customers and offer their advice. Customers may also order a swatch of fabric online.



“As we are genuinely a UK design and manufacturing company we also supply a complete range of furniture, including chairs, sofas and sofa beds, which is suitable for contract applications such as schools, colleges, universities, hotels, hospitals, retirement homes and many more,” an article on the company’s website noted, adding that because contract furniture regulations are different from domestic use, interested clients should contact the company’s sales team for further assistance.



Customers can learn more about the company through its Facebook page. Shoppers may also visit the company’s website www.sofabed.co.uk at any time; there, they can browse through the wide selection of high-quality and beautiful furniture.



Handy category tabs at the top of the home page make it easy for people to find the specific type and style of sofa or sofa bed they are looking for; for example, clicking on “Sofa Beds by Size” will bring them to pages devoted to chair beds, 2 and 3-seater sofa beds, and corner sofa beds.



