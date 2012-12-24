Churchfield Sofa Bed January 2013 Sale Starts Boxing Day 2012

Cheshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- As most interior designers agree, nothing will spruce up the look of a room more than a new piece of furniture. A sofa bed or chair bed that is upholstered in a beautiful and eye-catching fabric will instantly make a room more attractive and welcoming.



A UK-based company has been getting a lot of attention lately for its outstanding selection of high quality bespoke furniture items, including sofa beds, sofas, and much more. Since the day it opened for business in 1996, Churchfield Sofa Bed Company has developed a well-deserved reputation for its handmade and durable selection of furniture. Beginning on Boxing Day (December 26, 2012), the company is featuring a January Sofa Bed Sale that offers customers significant savings.



Through to January 31, 2013, customers can save 10% on all products on the company’s user-friendly website or by calling 0800 0645844. The sale will also include a total of 25% in savings on certain items.



For people across the UK who would like to start the New Year with some brand new and beautiful items of furniture for their homes, the Churchfield Sofabed January sale offers a great and economical way to do so. Every sofa bed that is featured on the website, http://www.sofabed.co.uk, is available in 42 different fabrics and every piece the company sells is handmade in the UK at one of the company’s three factories located in the lovely Cheshire countryside.



“The Churchfield Sofa Bed Company name has become synonymous with high standards of workmanship and build quality, with each item being constructed with a solid wooden frame, richly padded in quality foams and fibre and upholstered in a choice of superb quality fabrics all of which comply to the extremely stringent British Standard for fire retardency regulations,” wrote Ian Swinburn, Managing Director of the company, in an article on the company’s website. This build quality and attention to details applies to all the items in the January Sale.



Customers who are interested in learning more about the Churchfield Sofa Bed Company are welcome to visit its website at any time; there they can look through the vast selection of merchandise. Each product that is featured on the website includes a full colour photo and detailed information about the item. For socially active visitors, they can use the “like us on Facebook” feature; users doing this will be kept up-to-date on this current sale, as well as all future promotions and details of any new products.



About Churchfield Sofa Bed Company

Churchfield Sofa Bed Company are a UK-based furniture designer and manufacturer, with a great reputation for quality at affordable prices. Every sofa bed on its website is available in 42 different fabrics and all products are handmade in Cheshire just for their appreciative customers. For more information, please visit http://www.sofabed.co.uk