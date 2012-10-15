Churchfield Sofa Beds Offers a Wide Range of High-Quality British Handmade Furniture

Cheshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2012 -- As most interior decorators agree, one of the best ways to update the look of a room is with a few select pieces of beautiful furniture. From classically-designed sofa beds and attractive children’s pieces to accessories like ottomans and more, the type of furniture a person selects can really have a positive impact on the overall feel of a home.



A UK-based company has been getting a lot of attention lately for its wide range of gorgeous, high-quality and durable furniture. Churchfield Sofa Bed Company, home of British handmade contemporary furniture, has developed a well-deserved reputation over the years for its wide range of chairs, sofas and sofa bed designs.



Because everything the company makes is designed, developed and handmade in the UK—which is quite rare in this day and age—the name Churchfield Sofa Bed Company is now synonymous with British handmade furniture. All of the products are made by experienced craftsmen at one of the company’s three factories, which are located in the lovely Cheshire countryside.



In addition, all of the furniture that is made and sold at Churchfield Sofa Bed Company is extremely practical. Whether customers are looking for a classic or modern look, they are sure to find exactly what they are looking for.



As Ian Swinburn, Managing Director for Churchfield Sofa Bed Company, noted in an article on the company’s website, every item of furniture that the company sells is constructed with a solid wooden frame, and features generous amounts of foam and fibre padding. The pieces are then upholstered in a variety of attractive and incredibly high quality fabrics, all of which comply with the very strict British Standard for fire retardency regulations.



“As we are genuinely a UK design and manufacturing company we also supply a complete range of furniture that is suitable for contract applications such as schools, colleges, universities, hotels, hospitals, retirement homes and many more,” Swinburn noted.



Customers who are interested in learning more about the Churchfield Sofa Bed Company may visit its user-friendly website at any time; there, people may browse through the vast selection of furniture that is available. Handy category tabs at the top of the page will help shoppers find what type of furniture they are looking for quickly and easily, and every item is accompanied by a full colour photo, in-depth description, available fabric and colour choices, and pricing and shipping information.



About Churchfield Sofa Bed Company

Churchfield Sofa Bed Company are a UK based furniture designer and manufacturer, with a great reputation for quality at affordable prices. Every sofa bed on the company’s website is available in a huge range of colours, patterns and fabrics, which will be handmade just for the customer. For more information, please visit http://www.sofabed.co.uk