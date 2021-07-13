Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) Investor Alert: NEW Deadline in Lawsuit on August 30, 2021

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2021 -- A new deadline is coming up on August 30, 2021 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) over alleged securities laws violations by Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV).



Investors who purchased shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running.



NEW Deadline: August 30, 2021.



Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) common shares between January 11, 2021 and February 22, 2021, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between January 11, 2021 and February 22, 2021, that the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that Lucid was not prepared to deliver vehicles by spring of 2021, that Lucid was projecting a production of 557 vehicles in 2021 instead of the 6,000 vehicles touted in the run-up to the merger with Churchill Capital Corp IV, and that as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.