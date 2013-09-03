Churchyard Angels Personalizes Memorial Gifts Even More

Lancashire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Demised loves ones deserve the very best of memorial gifts to remember the wonderful years of their stay with their families and friends. Nothing understands it better than Churchyard Angels whose mission is to capture the wonderful moments of loved ones who passed away but are not to be forgotten. These moments together with the joy they had and memories built can now be immortalized through different garden decorations and mementos that are unique and a clear reflection of craftsmanship.



This memorial gift specialist started in 2009 with very few products that are primarily meant to satisfy customers rather than make a business empire out of. As a testament to the store’s promise of preserving memory with the highest quality possible, it remains true to its mission and sticks to what really matters to families and friends whose loved ones passed away, whether it is a family member or a pet that is considered a family. Its prices are also kept at the lowest marks to reach more people who deserve longer-lasting memories.



Churchyard Angels’ personalized memorial gifts include a collection of garden grave decorations and markers that are fully customizable according to requests. Bestselling items include grave markers that are available in traditional and quirky shapes, flower holders of various sizes, grave spikes and different memorial trees for a lifetime of memories.



Funeral service necessities are also being offered at unique styles to perfectly capture the colorful lives of loved ones who want to leave joy and not sadness behind. Cremation urns for adults, children and personal keepsake come in different sizes and shapes while coffins can also be manufactured according to specific demands of families. These, in addition to a headstone service by Churchyard Angels.



The store is complete with gifts such as chimes, jewelries, candles and many more personalized gifts. Pet memorial gifts are also available.