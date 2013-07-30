Churchyard Angels Provides the Perfect Way to Honor Your Dearly Departed

Lancashire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Churchyard Angels has become a trusted name when it comes to remembering loved ones who have departed. The company started out with providing memorial gifts back in 2009, and has grown to provide other personalized gifts, services, and bereavement support.



Churchyard Angels know that a loss of a loved one is a difficult time, and they aim to provide comfort for their customers during this sad occasion. While doing so, they aim to provide the best value for their customers by creating new products offered at the best prices on the Internet.



Among the products they provide are personalised memorial gifts, pet memorial gifts, keepsake urns, flower holders, and candles. They are known to comply with all statutory regulations when it comes to online selling and for efficient communication and service. They also see to it that should their customers be unsatisfied with their products or service, the matter will be handled right away, with the most respect and care possible. That is probably the reason they keep on receiving messages of thanks and positive testimonials from their previous clients.



Payments using all major credit cards are accepted. The company also accepts payments over secured site PayPal or over the phone. They are also able to accept cheques, postal orders, or cash.



About Churchyard Angels

Derek Kitching, owner of Churchyard Angels, started out this company as a small memorial gift service in 2009. The idea sprang from the loss of his son, Joshua, and how his family found comfort in being able to decorate the boy’s grave. He had difficulty in finding gifts that are affordable and suitable for his family, and he had observed that others are also having the same difficulty. From such time, the idea of Churchyard Angels was born.



