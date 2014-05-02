CI Dentistry Kicks off a Dental Smile Makeover Campaign

Palmdale, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- According to Pick the Brain, a smile offers many benefits other than just expressing one's mood. In addition to boosting a person's mood, the smile will boost the immune system and it tends to be contagious. The face uses fewer muscles to smile than it does to frown and, no matter where one goes in the world, everyone understands a smile.



"If your smile isn't all that you would like it to be, contact CI Dentistry as we offer a number of services designed to help you have an attractive smile, one you can't wait to share with others. Each patient receives their own personalized treatment plan, one that solves their personal dental issues," Dr Celia Infante, a dentist in Palmdale California, explains.



Dental veneers continue to be an option for many patients as they are appropriate for a variety of applications. Teeth worn down from years of use, those which are broken or chipped and discolored teeth benefit from the use of veneers. Gaps between teeth and uneven, misaligned and irregularly shaped teeth witness an improvement when veneers are used also.



"Speak to a dentist today to determine if veneers are right for your dental issues as many will find they are. For those who are unable to have veneers for any reason, the dentist may recommend other options designed to correct one or more dental problems the patient is experiencing," Dr Infante continues.



Other options available to patients include tooth whitening, porcelain onlays, dental implants and Invisalign. Onlay restorations, fixed bridges and crowns are other solutions for various dental issues. Thanks to advances in dental technology, patients find fixing common dental issues is now easier than ever and dentists offer solutions for everything from fluoride treatments and sealants to periodontal disease maintenance and dental laser options.



"Your smile is a curve that sets everything straight," Dr. Infante explains. "Make sure your smile is projecting the image you wish it to at all times. With the help of the CI dentistry dentists in Palmdale CA, you can have a great smile in less time than you may have imagined. Call today to set up your initial appointment. The sooner you do, the sooner you can start showing off your gorgeous teeth everywhere you go."



About CI Dentistry

CI Dentistry strives to provide each client with a smile they can't wait to show off while offering the best experience feasible, whether one comes in for their regular check up and cleaning or for a complete smile make-over. A gorgeous smile changes one's outlook on life and every aspect of it, self confidence increase, and opportunities now become successes. Make an appointment with CI Dentistry to start the process of getting the smile one has always dreamed of.