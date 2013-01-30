Ciao Bella Market Now Offering IDX Solutions for Real Estate Professionals

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- Ciao Bella Marketing, a Real Estate Marketing company, is now offering its clients IDX Solutions. IDX is cited as playing a central role in real estate marketing, as it allows visitors to search for and browse available properties for sale and rent on the website. This information will be displayed directly from local MLS information, which ensures that the data will be precise and up-to-date.



Ciao Bella Marketing’s IDX Solutions confer several other advantages. The company’s IDX feed provides high-quality photos and accurate property descriptions that can be displayed in a format that is aesthetically designed, accessible, and available around-the-clock on computer or mobile device of the client’s choosing.



Furthermore, Ciao Bella works in collaboration with IDX of Florida, LLC a leading company in RETS/IDX technology, in order to offer custom IDX integration as easily, efficiently, and affordably as possible. The feed is designed to be easy to use, is regularly updated 24 hours a day, and is accessible by the client through a variety of platforms, including websites, Wordpress, blogs, and even apps.



Ciao Bella offers a competitively-priced agents package for $39 per month, which includes hosting (set up fees may apply). Additionally, the company’s website - ciaobellamarketing.com – allows users to download PDF documents that provide more information on IDX solutions, including answers to common questions, background details on IDX of Florida, LLC, and terms and conditions.



In addition to IDX services, Ciao Bella Marketing provides several other services, including custom web design, search engine optimization, social media strategies, and custom apps.