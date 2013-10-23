Ciao Bella Marketing Launches New Website - CiaoBellaMarketing.com

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Ciao Bella Marketing, a Miami Real Estate Marketing company, has launched a new website at CiaoBellaMarketing.com. The new website is professionally designed and well-organized, utilizing advanced serves and innovative features to optimize aesthetic appeal and user-friendliness.



Users can seamlessly browse through the many informative sections dedicated to each of Ciao Bella’s various services, which include IDX solutions, social media strategies, custom smartphone application, web development, and much more. The website is explicitly geared to real estate agents, brokers, and developers, with a distinct introduction appealing to their unique needs and interests.



Among other features, clients can learn about the company’s background, view a portfolio of its past projects, learn about available templates, and even view an official blog that provides updates on new services, deals, and the like. The density of information, in conjunction with the website’s attractive contemporary design, reflects both Ciao Bella’s understanding of web marketing and its technical expertise.



Indeed, it was only recently that the company had reached several media milestones, with both its Twitter and Facebook accounts adding several hundred followers. Many marketing analysts would consider this to be a significant achievement for a small business, especially considering the growing importance of the internet as a marketing platform.



About Ciao Bella Marketing

Ciao Bella Marketing is best known for offering IDX solutions, which are cited as playing a central role in real estate marketing, allowing visitors to search for and browse available properties for sale and rent on the website. Ciao Bella offers a competitively-priced agents package for $39 per month that includes hosting (set up fees may apply).