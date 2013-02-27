Ciao Bella Marketing Now Offering Custom Websites Starting at $4,500

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- Ciao Bella Marketing, a Real Estate Marketing company, is now offering its clients custom websites starting at $4,500. These sites are personalized to the client’s specifications, optimized for search engine detection, and are fully integrated with the company’s advanced MLS/ IDX service. Furthermore, they are built within a user friendly content management system that allows the client to make updates and changes to both images and description texts.



Ciao Bella describes its client-centric process on its website, ciabellamarketing.com:



“The process of developing a Custom Websites begins with an introductory meeting where we identify and determine your online needs. We’ll review and discuss your previous success and future expectations. From there, you’ll be presented a realistic estimate that includes your wish-list of features and an estimated costs to include those features within your new custom site. We will also provide you with a list of elements that you will need to provide us as we move forward.”



The features imbued in these custom websites confer several advantages. Search Engine Optimization (SEO) increases the website’s detection by online searches, while advanced MLS and IDX services makes a website more accessible, and thus more attractive, to potential uses. Thus, the templates are intended to maximize a website’s marketing. After a one-time setup fee of $500, customers thereafter pay a $39 monthly fee.



Ciao Bella Marketing also provides IDX solutions independently, which have been cited as playing a central role in real estate marketing, as it allows visitors to search for and browse available properties for sale and rent on the website. This information will be displayed directly from local MLS information, which ensures that the data will be precise and up-to-date. The company’s IDX feed provides high-quality photos and accurate property descriptions that can be displayed in a format that is aesthetically designed, accessible, and available around-the-clock on computer or mobile device of the client’s choosing.



In addition to IDX services, Ciao Bella Marketing provides several other services, including Real Estate Website Templates, social media strategies, custom apps.