Ciao Bella Marketing Now Offering Real Estate Template Sites at $500

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- Ciao Bella Marketing, a Real Estate Marketing company, is now offering its clients a real estate template website. These Real Estate Website Templates are personalized to the client’s specifications, and are SEO optimized and fully integrated with the company’s advanced MLS/ IDX service.



These features confer several advantages. SEO optimization increases the website’s detection by online searches, while advanced MLS and IDX services makes a website more accessible, and thus more attractive, to potential uses. Thus, the templates are intended to maximize a website’s marketing. After a one-time setup fee of $500, customers thereafter pay a $39 monthly fee.



Ciao Bella Marketing also provides IDX solutions independently, which have been cited as playing a central role in real estate marketing, as it allows visitors to search for and browse available properties for sale and rent on the website. This information will be displayed directly from local MLS information, which ensures that the data will be precise and up-to-date.



Ciao Bella Marketing’s IDX Solutions confer several other advantages. The company’s IDX feed provides high-quality photos and accurate property descriptions that can be displayed in a format that is aesthetically designed, accessible, and available around-the-clock on computer or mobile device of the client’s choosing.



Furthermore, Ciao Bella works in collaboration with IDX of Florida, LLC a leading company in RETS/IDX technology, in order to offer custom IDX integration as easily, efficiently, and affordably as possible. The feed is designed to be easy to use, is regularly updated 24 hours a day, and is accessible by the client through a variety of platforms, including websites, Wordpress, blogs, and even apps.



Additionally, the company’s website - ciaobellamarketing.com – allows users to download PDF documents that provide more information on IDX solutions, including answers to common questions, background details on IDX of Florida, LLC, and terms and conditions.



In addition to IDX services, Ciao Bella Marketing provides several other services, including such as social media strategies and custom apps.