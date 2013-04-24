CIBER, Inc. (NYSE:CBR) Investor Alert: Investigation over possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duties

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders of shares of CIBER, Inc. (NYSE:CBR) was announced concerning whether certain CIBER officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long-term stockholder of shares of CIBER, Inc. (NYSE:CBR), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain CIBER officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders by, among other things, failing to implement adequate internal controls.



CIBER, Inc. (NYSE:CBR) reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from $901.06 million in 2011 to $884.44 million in 2012 and that its Net Loss decreased from $67.26 million in 2011 to $14.63 million in 2011.



Shares of CIBER, Inc. (NYSE:CBR) traded in 2011 as high as $6.76 per share and declined to as low as $2.75 per share in November 2012.



On April 23, 2013, NYSE:CBR shares closed at $4.46 per share.



Those who purchased shares of CIBER, Inc. (NYSE:CBR), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com