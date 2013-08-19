Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of CIBER, Inc. : Technology and Communications - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"CIBER, Inc. : Technology and Communications - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, mergers and acquisitions, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries, employee biographies as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "CIBER, Inc."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "CIBER, Inc." for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



Reasons To Buy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "CIBER, Inc."

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

CIBER, Inc. (CIBER) is a provider of outsourcing and information technology consulting services. The company provides diversified system integration and information technology consulting services to its clients worldwide. It offers a range of services such as application development and management, project management, ERP implementation, change management, infrastructure management, systems integration and end-user computing, and strategic business and technology consulting. The company serves Global 2000 blue-chip companies across major industries including manufacturing, communications, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, and public sector. It operates through 65 offices and over 60 supplier partners located across Asia, Europe and North America. CIBER is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, the US.



Companies Mentioned



CIBER, Inc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139782/ciber-inc-technology-and-communications-company-profile-swot-and-financial-report.html

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Roger Campbell

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Naperville

Illinois

United States

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