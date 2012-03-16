CIC Plus Expands Wage Theft Prevention Act Solution – Supports Both Coasts

Skokie, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2012 -- CIC Plus, Inc., an employee self-service solution provider, launched a New York Wage Theft Prevention Act Solution in Q3 of 2011 to assist large employers with the annual and ongoing delivery events, as well as record retention associated with the new legislation. With California following suit fundamentally, albeit unique with their specific requirements, CIC Plus was well positioned to offer a solution.



With potential fines to employers of up to $50 per employee per week for non-compliance, the State of New York is taking the New York Wage Theft Prevention Act seriously. The Act requires that employers provide notice, including pay and company information, annually and for specific events. These notices must be offered in multiple languages, which to date, includes English, Chinese, Haitian Creole, Korean, Polish, Russian, and Spanish.



“We spent a lot of time satisfying not only the 7 language requirements for New York, but also the 3 different intervals at which point employees need to acknowledge receipt,” states Jeff Cohen, President of CIC Plus. “When California enacted similar legislation, we were poised well to help our clients.”



As with many offerings available with CIC Plus, both the New York and California Wage Theft Prevention Act solutions adapt to each individual client’s needs based on corporate culture and Human Resources/Payroll process flows already in place. The Notice forms are incorporated into CIC Plus’ EForms LIbrary Solution. Employees view the Notice forms and can sign electronically. CIC Plus maintains record retention for clients, eliminating the manual burden that companies face handling the process themselves.



To learn more about CIC Plus’ Wage Theft Prevention Act solutions and Employee Self Service, call 847-677-9800 x202 or email info@cicplus.com.



