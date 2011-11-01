CIC Plus Introduces New York Wage Theft Prevention Act Solution For Employers

Skokie, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2011 -- CIC Plus, Inc., an employee self-service solution provider, launches a New York Wage Theft Prevention Act Solution to assist large employers with the annual and ongoing delivery events, as well as record retention associated with the new legislation. The release comes in preparation for the annual sign-off requirement, running from January 1 to February 1.



With potential fines to employers of up to $50 per employee per week for non-compliance, the State of New York is taking the New York Wage Theft Prevention Act seriously. The Act requires that employers provide notice including pay and company information annually and for specific events. These notices must be offered in multiple languages, which to date, includes English, Spanish, Chinese and Korean.



“Even though our clients are among the largest employers in the nation, many have little or no plans on how they will comply with the new legislation,” states Jeff Cohen, President of CIC Plus. “When they realize that New York has seven forms, each in four language versions, it makes their task that much more daunting. Our solution removes their burden.”



As with many offerings available with CIC Plus, the New York Wage Theft Prevention Act solution adapts to each individual client’s needs based on corporate culture and Human Resources/Payroll process flows already in place. The Notice forms will be incorporated into CIC Plus’ EForms Library Solution. Employees view the Notice forms and can sign electronically or through wet signature. CIC Plus maintains record retention for clients, eliminating the manual burden that companies face handling the process themselves.



About CIC Plus

CIC Plus, established in 1999, is an employee self-service solution provider delivering customizable services catering to a wide range of industries. Services offered include: year-end tax form solutions, online pay stubs, electronic signature W-4’s, and custom electronic signature forms