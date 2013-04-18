Cicciabella Plans an Extra Spring Photo Shoot with a-List Ashley Kelly and "Little Rascals" Star Eden Wood April 20th 2013

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- The location is the charming Belton, Texas where everyone soaks in a little peace and quiet while romping in the countryside! Sneak peek pictures to come we can only hope.



Rumor has it Ooh! La La Couture dresses are the number one choice for wardrobe.



Eden plays Darla in Universal Studios new little Rascals coming out this summer.



The shoot is showcasing their new line in a vintage floral style that is classically Cicciabella. This season focused on the popular mother & daughter Cowgirl Riders® in bright fun colors!



For those who haven't heard Cowgirl Riders® are the loveable & oh so fluffy indoor/outdoor cowgirl boot slippers. Women's sizes range from 6 1/2 - 10 1/2. Children's sizes range from 12 - 6 (up to 10 yrs old).



Quick shopping link: on Amazon



About Eden Wood

During her tenure in the pageant world, Eden Wood was featured on TLC’s Toddlers and Tiaras. Since retiring from pageants at the age of six, Eden has gone on to become a mini mogul. Amongst their newest adventures, Eden coaches with her mother, Mickie Wood, at Dream Big Seminars and at their very own Glamour Goddess Pageants. As a spokesmodel for Cicciabella, she has appeared in ad campaigns and in the Cicciabella Fashion 2011 show during the New York City Fashion Week.



For more information on CicciaBella, please visit CicciaBella.com, follow CicciaBella on Twitter @CicciaBellas and Facebookers can “Like” CicciaBella on Facebook and be watching for pictures from this fashion event. Cicciabella is home of the original Cowgirl Rider®



Social Media and Website Links embedded in the PR as before.