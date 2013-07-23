Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Ciclopirox (Dermatophytic Onychomycosis) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering

Ciclopirox (Dermatophytic Onychomycosis) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022



Summary



The publisher has released its new PharmaPoint Drug Evaluation report, Ciclopirox (Dermatophytic Onychomycosis) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022. Dermatophytic onychomycosis (DO) is characterized as being a fungal infection of the nail. Infection can involve the nail unit (nail matrix, nail bed, or nail plate). DO isnt considered life-threatening, however can cause patients to experience discomfort, pain, and may cause physical and occupational limitations. DO patients can be identified as having thick or brittle nails along with discoloration (white and opaque). Physicians currently use direct microscopy and fungal culture tests to ensure correct diagnosis and treatment are achieved. Risk factors such as advanced age, pre-existing diabetes, or immunocompromised systems can increase the incidence of DO in patients. Current therapies consist of generics that offer substantial efficacy but sub-par safety profiles. A new wave of therapies is expected to offer topical options for patients who are unable to withstand existing generic options. These therapies are also expected to drive an increase in total drug treatment rates in the US market.



Ciclopirox is currently the only topical agent that is indicated for the treatment of onychomycosis in the US. The product was marketed as Penlac Nail Lacquer by Dermik Laboratories, a subsidiary of Aventis Pharmaceuticals, and was originally approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 1999. Clinical studies showing the efficacy of ciclopirox have primarily demonstrated its efficacy against T. rubrum infections, which allows ciclopirox to be indicated and prescribed for dermatophyte-related onychomycosis. The actual MOA of ciclopirox has been suggested to involve the chelation of polyvalent cations, which inhibits the metal-dependent enzymes that are responsible for the dissolution of the fungal cell wall.



Scope



- Overview of Dermatophytic Onychomycosis, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.

- Detailed information on Ciclopirox including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.

- Sales forecast for Ciclopirox for the US from 2012 to 2022.

- Sales information covered for the US



