Cider/Perry in Hong Kong, China - New Study Released

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Cider/Perry in Hong Kong, China", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Cider/perry registered slower total volume sales growth in 2012, compared to 2011, due to stronger competition from other alcoholic drinks. Consumers were increasingly exposed to information from within and without the industry and they were more willing to try different alcoholic drinks. This restricted the growth potential for cider/perry. For example, wine was widely publicised for its health benefits, which distracted consumers away from cider/perry at the end of the review period.
Euromonitor International's Cider/Perry in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Cider/Perry market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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