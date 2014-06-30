New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- Cider registered positive growth in 2012 owing to new product entries and improvements in the distribution networks of some brands.
Competitive Landscape
Karagozoglu Dis Ticaret led sales in 2012 through its Strongbow brand owing to its growing distribution network in bigger cities and high brand recognition among the younger people.
Industry Prospects
Cider is expected to see a 12% CAGR in volume terms over the forecast period, which is considerably below its historic volume CAGR.
Report Overview
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Cider/Perry industry in Turkey with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Cider/Perry industry in Turkey, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Cider/Perry in Turkey market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market volume shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Production, imports by origin, exports by destination
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Cider/Perry in Turkey?
- What are the major brands in Turkey?
- Is premiumisation expected to continue to be an important driver in cider?
- Who are the key consumers of cider: men, women, younger or older consumers?
- Where is cider mainly consumed- at home or away from home?
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
