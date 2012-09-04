Ciena Corporation (NASDAQ:CIEN) Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Ciena Corporation (NASDAQ:CIEN) shares over potential securities laws violations by Ciena Corporation and certain of its directors and in connection with certain statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Ciena Corporation (NASDAQ:CIEN), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Ciena Corporation (NASDAQ:CIEN) concerning whether a series of statements by Ciena Corporation regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Ciena Corporation reported that its Total Revenue rose from $652.63 million for the 12 months period that ended on October 31, 2009 to over $1.74 billion for the 12 months period that ended on October 31, 2011, and that its Net Loss over the same time periods declined from $581.15 million to $195.52 million.



Shares of Ciena Corporation (NASDAQ:CIEN) grew from as low as $5.34 per share in February 2009 to as high as $28.81 per share in March 2011.



On May 31, 2012, Ciena Corporation reported its fiscal second quarter 2012 financial results. Among other things, Ciena Corporation (NASDAQ:CIEN) also issued its revenue guidance for the fiscal third quarter 2012.



Shares of Ciena Corporation (NASDAQ:CIEN) grew from $11.485 per share on May 18, 2012 to as high as $17.98 per share on August 10, 2012.



Then on August 30, 2012, Ciena Corporation reported its fiscal third quarter 2012 financial results. Among other things, Ciena Corporation also issued its revenue guidance for the fiscal fourth quarter 2012.



Shares of Ciena Corporation (NASDAQ:CIEN) fell from $16.72 per share on August 29, 2012, to as low as $130.40 per share on August 31, 2012.



Those who purchased shares of Ciena Corporation (NASDAQ:CIEN) and currently hold those Ciena Corporation shares, may have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



