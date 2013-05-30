Cigar Inspector Launches Flavor Wheel for Easy Flavor Identification by Enthusiasts

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- Smoking cigarettes is now widely considered a bad habit, but smoking cigars is still seen as something of an art form. The purer, richer, stronger cigar brings with it an array of bold flavors, some of which can be overwhelming to parse through for the newcomer to cigar smoking. To help with this, Cigar Inspector has created a cigar flavors wheel to help newcomers to the experience understand how to taste a cigar. The move is part of a broader collection of works published on the site on the fine art of becoming a cigar connoisseur, and is sure to prove popular with budding enthusiasts.



Along with the helpful infographic which breaks down the tastes into sections and subsections of flowers, plants, herbs and spices, earth & minerals, fruits, nuts and other ingredients, each of these sections is broken down in detail in the form of a high quality original editorial.



The editorial content further describes how to identify the subtle differences in flavor and in the layers of flavor the smoke produces. Not only this, but if users have a preference for a particular flavor or experience, they can find recommendations under each of the flavors as to where they can find it among popular brands.



Denis Kay, the editor at Cigar Inspector explained, “We are fortunate because there are thousands of people across the world who have developed a taste for the finer things in life, and cigars have been a luxury item since the days of the Incas. Our site treats that history seriously while still presenting open arms to welcome newcomers- we are an enthusiast site wishing to share our passion with experts and first timers alike. The truth is an educated palette on cigars is something that speaks volumes about a person, and is something enthusiasts can discuss together at length. We are providing tools to enrich that discussion.”



About Cigar Inspector

Established in 2007, Cigar Inspector has been publishing cigar reviews and news from the cigar industry several times per week ever since. The team of authors has reviewed over 800 cigars so far and this number is growing every day. The site has recently launched a wheel of flavor for connoisseurs to use in identifying undertones, midtones and highlights in tobacco blends. For more information, please visit: http://www.cigarinspector.com/