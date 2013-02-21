Cigarette Brands Enter E-Cigarette Market

Del Mar, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- Some of the biggest cigarette brands are making a play for the e-cig consumers, according to E-cigarette Reviews from the smoking section.



And e-cig users have a plenty to cheer about because few of the biggest brands in the country are entering the fray and will be vying for their attention. It’s been reported that Reynolds America, which is the second largest cigarette manufacturer is calling its in-house e-cig brand, one that it’s been working on, Vuse.



Last year has already seen major developments in the market with Lorillard buying Blu, a famous e-cig manufacturer for a whopping sum. And things are likely to get even more exciting as per the reports of Altria, which has Marlboro as ones of its brands, contemplating a takeover bid for NJoy. The latter holds a huge sway over the e-cigarette market in the country and made a huge splash with its TV ad campaign recently.



E-cig Reviews quickly point out that the e-cig market is booming and is projected to triple in size in the next three years or so. It’s because there are many who have understood the benefits of e-cigs and are lapping them up. According to reports in the Smoking Section, Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has taken to them as well in a bid to kick his smoking habit.



Given the huge demand for e-cigarettes today, it’s been considered astonishing that some of the biggest cigarette brands in the country haven’t had a bigger role to play in the market. But if the recent developments and the reports one finds on the site are to go by then there’s going to be a major upheaval in the e-cigarette industry.



With major players vying for the attention of e-cig users, there are likely to be more options and bigger and better deals to pick from.



Media Contact:

Smoke Signals Inc.,

2658 Del Mar Heights Rd. J600, Del Mar, CA 92014

858-847-9335

http://smokingsection.com