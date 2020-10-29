Cigarette Market 2020 Analysis by Global Manufacturers – PMI, BAT, JTI, Imperial Tobacco Group, Altria Group Inc, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd., Landewyck Group

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2020 -- The Cigarette Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.



The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Cigarette Market: PMI, BAT, JTI, Imperial Tobacco Group, Altria Group Inc, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd., Landewyck Group, SPS Cigaronne, ITC Ltd.



Industry News and Developments:



JTI acquires leading e-cigarette brand E-Lites



Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT) (TSE: 2914) announced today that it has concluded an agreement to acquire all outstanding shares of Zandera Ltd. ("Zandera"), a leader in e-cigarettes and best known for its E-Lites brand. Founded in 2009, Zandera sells the most recognized range of high quality rechargeable and ready-to-use e-cigarettes in the United Kingdom. "Our investment in Zandera provides the JT Group with an excellent entry-point into the fast-growing e-cigarette category," commented Masamichi Terabatake, JTI's (Japan Tobacco International) Executive Vice President and Deputy CEO. "With E-Lites' well-established brand and product portfolio, we are able to offer adult consumers another important extension to our growing range of emerging and innovative products such as tobacco vapor pods (Ploom)."



The executive management team of Zandera will remain with the JT Group post-acquisition in order to leverage upon their extensive knowledge and experience of the e-cigarette industry, their understanding of the product, technology and regulatory landscape.



Imperial Brands warns vaping crackdown will hit earnings



February 5 2020: Tobacco group Imperial Brands warned that earnings would fall this year as a crackdown on vaping in the US hit efforts to move away from traditional cigarettes. The group said net revenues across its vaping business, which includes e-cigarette brand Blu and heated tobacco products, would be "significantly lower" than a year earlier. Imperial, which this week named Stefan Bomhard as new chief executive, has suffered after US authorities banned certain vaping pod flavours and consumer demand weakened following an unexpected outbreak of illnesses among American teenagers who use vaping products.The group's shares were down 8 per cent to £17.95 in morning trading in London.



"How they have got the US so wrong, with a product that is not worse than anyone else's and a brand with greater starting equity than anyone else (Blu was the original market leader), is beyond me," said Owen Bennett, an analyst at Jefferies.



Key Market Trends



Global Cigarette Market was valued at USD 726.94 billion in the year 2018. Rising prevalence of cigarette smoking in countries including Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, Bulgaria coupled with growing focus of manufacturers on providing quality cigarettes to consumers in order to meet their expectations with investment in geographical expansion, has been estimated to accelerate the Cigarette Market growth during the period of 2019-2024. Value cigarettes are anticipated to account for the largest market share owing to wide spread availability of such cigarettes by various leading manufacturers followed by ever growing young population globally coupled with rising adoption of smoking in cafes, clubs, restaurants and other eateries.



Among the regions, Asia Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, will account for the largest market share owing to enhanced per capita expenditure on cigarettes with wide availability of various types of cigarettes and a number of companies focusing on improving their product portfolio and distribution channel in order to cater to the consumers needs. However, growing awareness among consumers regarding harmful effects of cigarette smoking and diseases including cardiovascular diseases, chronic respiratory diseases, cancer being caused by tobacco consumption will drive sustained growth in the cigarettes market during the coming years.



