Cigarette Market Trends, Analysis, Demand, Growth and Global Industry Research Report and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2027

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2021 -- Cigarette—a cylindrical-shaped product comprises flavorings, tobacco, and various chemical additives. It is made up of finely chopped as well as cured tobacco leaves wrapped in paper. A liquid component present in tobacco, nicotine, is mainly responsible for stimulating smoking addiction among people. The filter present at the end of the cigarette helps in preventing large particles from entering the smokers' lungs. Different types of cigarettes are available in the market in various shapes, sizes, and flavors to cater to smoker preferences. The global cigarette market is predicted to gain massive revenue during the estimated era, growing with a significant CAGR.



Major companies operating in the industry:

- Altria Group

- British American Tobacco

- Dharampal Satyapal

- Imperial Tobacco

- Japan Tobacco Inc (JTI)

- JMJ Group

- Manikchand Group

- RAI

- Swedish Match

- Swisher Internationa

- China National Tobacco Corporation

- ITC

- Gudang Garam Tbk

- KT&G Group



Market Drivers

The global market growth is majorly fueled by the increasing number of smokers worldwide. Long working hours of professionals and hectic daily schedules have led to smoking addiction for combatting stress. Along with this, young adults' early exposure to smoking is further contributing to the industry's growth. Another growth-promoting factor is soaring demand for different types of cigarettes, especially in the emerging economies due to the confluence of various factors like rapid urbanization, rising population, alternation in the patterns of lifestyle, and increasing spending capacities. Moreover, innovative cigarette variants' continual launch, such as slim cigarettes with attractive packaging, is further encouraging the market's expansion.



The report further provides an extensive analysis of the Cigarette industry pertaining to the product landscape and end-user/application segment.



Product Outlook:

- Women Cigarette

- Men Cigarette



Application Outlook:

- Supermarket

- Tobacco Store

- Online



Regional Outlook

Geographically, Asia Pacific is dominating with a substantial share in the industry. Several nations like China, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, India, and Indonesia are considered as the largest markets in the Asia Pacific region. The growing number of smokers and the rising importance of advertisement of the product are factors boosting the market's growth in the region.



