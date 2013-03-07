Cigarettes in Denmark - New Report Available

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Cigarettes in Denmark", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- Retail volume sales of cigarettes declined by 2% in 2011 to 7,502 million sticks. This reflects the impact of a taxation increase on sales. Average unit price in cigarettes increased sharply from DKK1.45 per stick in 2009 to DKK1.65 per stick in 2010. In January 2011, a new taxation increase was approved by the Danish government, raising taxation by DKK3.00 per 20 cigarette pack with effect from 1 April 2012.
Euromonitor International's Cigarettes in Denmark report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: High Tar Cigarettes, Low Tar Cigarettes, Mid Tar Cigarettes, Ultra Low Tar Cigarettes.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Cigarettes market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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