Cigarettes in Dominican Republic - New Market Study Published

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- The Dominican Republic signed a treaty with the World Health Organization to combat illicit trade in 2012. Illicit trade has increasingly affected cigarettes sales within the country, the majority coming from neighbouring Haiti and other Caribbean countries. Locals embrace cheap goods commercialisation within the country. These consumers are not socially conscious of the consequences involved in purchasing contraband goods and generally have low incomes, making the reduced pricing very...
Euromonitor International's Cigarettes in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: High Tar Cigarettes, Low Tar Cigarettes, Mid Tar Cigarettes, Ultra Low Tar Cigarettes.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Cigarettes market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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