Cigarettes in Nepal Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 : Surya Nepal, Gorkha Lahari, BAT

"Cigarettes in Nepal, 2016", is an analytical report by Global Data that provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the Nepalese market. It covers market size and structure along with per capita and overall consumption. Additionally, it focuses on brand data, retail pricing, prospects and forecasts for sales and consumption to 2025.



Demand for cigarettes in Nepal has been expanding strongly. Between 1990 and 2013 legitimate cigarette sales volume increased by 348.9%, and consumption rose by 173.6% over the same period. That said, it is still relatively low with lack of affordability remaining a problem. The market is dominated by Surya Nepal which had an estimated 73% market share in 2014.



Scope



- Aside from manufactured cigarettes, 50% of tobacco users use other tobacco products including locally manufactured bidis, hookah, and chewing tobacco.

- A WHO estimate put the country's tobacco users at 10 million although the incidence and profile of tobacco use varies widely around the country. There are estimated to be over 3.3 million smokers in Nepal, with 26% of men and 9% of women smoking.

- Domestically manufactured products dominate the cigarette market accounting for nearly 100% of legitimate sales. Imports have historically been limited because of their high cost. Only around half of all cigarettes manufactured are filtered as plain cigarettes are more affordable.

- Production has been rising strongly in recent years to meet growing demand, although political disturbances impacted output in the early part of this decade.

- Nepal has recently taken major strides in reducing the incidence of tobacco use with the passage of the Tobacco Products (Control & Regulatory) Act 2011. The impact of anti-tobacco legislation and competition from other forms of tobacco is set to slow expansion of the Nepalese cigarette market.



Surya Nepal

ITC

BAT

British American Tobacco

Gorkha Lahari Company



