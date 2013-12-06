Cigarettes in the Czech Republic: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Cigarettes in the Czech Republic" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- Increased excise taxes for cigarettes were the most important factor shaping performance in 2012. While total volume cigarette sales dropped by -2% to reach 23 billion sticks in 2012, total retail value sales increased by 2%. Comparing 2012 retail volume sales growth performance to 2011 a slowdown of one percentage point was recorded. Ad valorem tax remained at 28% while the specific excise tax per 1,000 cigarettes rose from CZK1,070 in 2011 to CZK1,120 in 2012.
Euromonitor International's Cigarettes in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: High Tar Cigarettes, Low Tar Cigarettes, Mid Tar Cigarettes, Ultra Low Tar Cigarettes.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Cigarettes market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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